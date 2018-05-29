Another shooting/murder in Abbeville over the weekend

The Abbeville Police Department are investigating another shooting and killing that took place on the streets of Abbeville over the weekend.

Early Saturday morning, Heikeem Hebert, 26, was struck by a bullet in the chest area while heading north on East Street towards Maude Avenue. Hebert was driving a Nissan Altima. After being struck in the chest area by a bullet from a rifle, Hebert went off the road and crashed into the back of a house. There was someone in the home at the time of the crash, but no one was injured.

Hebert was pronounced dead at the scene from a single gun shot wound. There was also a passenger with Hebert that escaped with no injuries.

The Abbeville Police Department did not release the name of the passenger in the car with Hebert.

The police did say the Altima had multiple bullet holes on the side of the car. They located casing of bullets not far from the vehicle.

According to police, Hebert was first on East Street and Seventh Street, which is near Martin Luther King Drive. The police located bullet casings at the intersection of Seventh Street and East Street. The Altima went north and crossed Martin Luther King Street and the same type of casings were located on Martin Luther Street near East Street.

The Abbeville Police Department spent the Memorial Weekend asking questions if anyone saw the shooting down East Street. The phone number to call the police department is 893-2511.

According to Hebert’s facebook page, he went to Lafayette High School and studied at Louisiana Tech.