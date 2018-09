Birth Announcements

Harrison Raywood

Lemaire

A son, Harrison Raywood Lemaire, was born Tuesday, September 11, 2018, at Abbeville General to Tia Lynn Schexnaider and Austin Ray Lemaire of Abbeville.

Zoe Nova Lange Jackson

A daughter, Zoe Nova Lange Jackson, was born Monday, September 10, 2018, at Abbeville General to Vivian Lange Dorsey of Abbeville and Antione Versean Jackson of Opelousas.

Kyle Bade Saunier

A son, Kyle Bade Saunier, was born, Friday, September 14, 2018, at Abbeville General to Destiny Renee Saunier of Delcambre.

Roger Lee Harrison, III

A son, Roger Lee Harrison, III, was born Tuesday, September 18, 2018, at Abbeville General to Monique Marie Loftin and Roger Lee Harrison, Jr. of Abbeville.

Wyatt Nicholas Frederick

A son, Wyatt Nicholas Frederick, was born Wednesday, September 19, 2018, at Abbeville General to Michelle Andrea’ Kapanke and Charles David Frederick, Jr. of Abbeville.

Sage Noelle Gage

A daughter Sage Noelle Gage, was born Monday, September 17, 2018, at Abbeville General to Sadie Nicole Davis and Jarrod Wayne Gage of Abbeville.