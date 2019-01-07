Birth announcements

Lauren Grace Broussard

A daughter, Lauren Grace Broussard, was born Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at Abbeville General to Mr. and Mrs. Carlton Peter Broussard of Abbeville.

The mother is the former Kaylyn Marie Stanley.

Maddilyn Amari Henry

A daughter, Maddilyn Amari Henry, was born Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at Abbeville General to Braxton Nicole Henry of Abbeville.

Riley Nicole Lege

A daughter, Riley Nicole Lege, was born December 25, 2018 at Abbeville General to Amber Lynn Lee and Timothy Wayne Lee of Gueydan.

Masyn-Cate Racca

A daughter, Masyn-Cate Racca, was born Tuesday, December 11, 2018, at Abbeville General to Mr. and Mrs. Cody James Racca.

The mother is the former Dawn Nicole Menard.

Jasmine Nicole Hills

A daughter, Jasmine Nicole Hills, was born Monday, December 17, 2108, at Abbeville General to Lisa Marie Schexneider and Jonathon Gregory Hills of Abbeville.

Tyrese Shamar Guidry, Jr.

A son, Tyrese Shamar Guidry, Jr. was born Thursday, December 13, 2018, at Abbeville General to Alana Marie Mitchell and Tyrese Shamar Guidry, Sr. of Abbeville.

Justin Paul Louviere, Jr.

A son, Justin Paul Louviere, Jr. was born, Monday, December 17, 2018, at Abbeville General to Erin Lynn Bourque of New Iberia and Justin Paul Louviere of Abbeville.

Ellenore Rose LeBlanc

A daughter, Ellenroe Rose LeBlanc, was born December 14, 2018, at Women’s and Children’s to Mr. and Mrs. Chett LeBlanc of Erath.

The mother is the former Keagan Bourque.

Taylin De’Mari Walker

A son, Taylin De’Mari Walker, was born December 5, 2018, at Women’s and Children’s to Mr. and Mrs. Tabon Walker of Lafayette.

The mother is the former Dazmin Granger.

Aaron Rashawn Glaze, Jr.

A son, Aaron Rashawn Glaze, Jr., was born December 6, 2018, at Women’s and Children’s to Marina Johnson and Aaron Glaze of Abbeville.

Zachary Eden Moreno

A son, Zachary Eden Moreno, was born December 2, 2018, at Women’s and Children’s to Kristen Hebert and Zachary Moreno of Erath.

Rodney Joseph Perro III

A son, Rodney Joseph Perro III, was born December 2, 2018, at Women’s and Children’s to Mr. and Mrs. Rodney Perro of Erath.

Mrs. Perro is the former Nicole Dodson.

Joseph Charles Monteleone

A son, Joseph Charles Monteleone, was born November 27, 2018, at Women’s and Children’s to Mr. and Mrs. Alexander Monteleone of Lafayette.

The mother is the former Leslie Hill.

Zachary Paul Zaunbrecher

A son Zachary Paul Zaunbrecher, was born November 26, 2018, at Women’s and Children’s to Mr. and Mrs. Adam Zaunbrecher of Gueydan.

The mother is the former Danielle Richard.

Timothy Osborn Minor, Jr.

A son, Timothy Osborn, Jr., was born on November 26, 2018, at Women’s and Children’s to Amanda LeBon and Timothy Minor of Abbeville.

Cheyenne

Annette Howard

A daughter, Cheyenne Annette Howard, was born November 26, 2018, at Women’s and Children’s to Christen Billiot and Bryan Howard of Maurice.

Lottie Aleah Friou

A daughter, Lottie Aleah Friou, was born November 26, 2018, at Women’s and Children’s to Dani D’Augereau and Paul Friou of Abbeville.

Emerie Rose Etie

A daughter, Emerie Rose Etie, was born November 14, 2108, at Women’s and Children’s to Tricia Suire and Clint Etie of Youngsville.

Randy Keith

Watkins

A son, Randy Keith Watkins, was born November 25, 2018, at Women’s and Children’s to Nikki Schexnayder and Custer Watkins of Kaplan.