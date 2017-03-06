Birth announcements

J’Kyi Jamaal Broussard

A son, J’Kyi Jamaal Broussard, was born Thursday, February 23, 2017, at Abbeville General to Reeka Renee’ Broussard of Abbeville.

Vaun Kester Bonin

A son,Vaun Kester Bonin, was born Saturday, February 18, 2017, at Abbeville General to Mr. and Mrs. Leo Paul Bonin of New Iberia.

The mother is the former Brenda Davana Hernandez.

Averie

Elizabeth Brown

A daughter, Averie Elizabeth Brown, was born February 17, 2107 at Acadian Medical Center to Brooke and Sammy Brown of Eunice. She weighed seven pounds and measured 20 inches.

Grandparents are David and Jenny Falgout and John and Donna Brown. Brylee Brown is her sibling.

Rebecca Claire Broussard

A daughter, Rebecca Claire Broussard, was born February 22, 2017, at Women’s and Children’s to Mr. and Mrs. Derek Broussard of Maurice.

The mother is the former Kimberly Epperly.

Frankie Ann Broussard

A daughter, Frankie Ann Broussard, was born February 17, 2017, at Women’s and Children’s to Mr. and Mrs. David Broussard of Abbeville.

The mother is the former Toni Vilayhong.

Weston Axel Riebel

A son, Weston Axel Riebel, was born February 16, 2017, at Women’s and Children’s to Heather Leblanc and Eric Riebel of Lafayette .

Bailey Renee Toups

A daughter, Bailey Renee Toups, was born February 14, 2017, at Women’s and Children’s to Mr. and Mrs. Ryan Toups.

The mother is the former Andrea Broussard.

Mila Grey

Menard

A daughter, Mila Grey Menard, was born on February 12, 2017, at Women’s and Children’s to Misty Castille and Brock Menard at St. Martinville.

Emmett Charles Vincent

A son, Emmett Charles Vincent, was born February 13, 2017, to Tanya Ardoin and Godfrey Vincent of Kaplan.

Addilyn Rose Waller

A daughter, Addilyn Rose Waller was born on February 13, 2017, at Women’s and Children’s to Victoria LeBlanc and Ritchie Waller of Erath.

Joseph Frank deGraauw

A son, Joseph Frank deGraauw was born on February 11, 2107, at Women’s and Children’s to Mr. and Mrs. Frank deGraauw III of Abbeville.

The mother is the former Rachael Soirez.

Riley Taliah Green

A daughter, Riely Taliah Green, was born February 12, 2017, at Women’s and Children’s to Brittney Davis and Martin Green, Jr. of Parks.

Lailah Kae Trailer

A daughter, Lailah Kae Trailer, was born February 8, 2017, at Women’s and Children’s to Excalesha Trailer of Carencro.

Emily Faye Theall

A daughter, Emily Faye Theall, was born February 7, 2017, at Women’s and Children’s to Mr. and Mrs. Chuckie Theall of Kaplan.

The mother is the former Bridgette Burleigh.