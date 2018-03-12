Birth announcements

Mason Perry Lege

A son, Mason Perry Lege, was born Wednesday, March 7, 2018, at Abbeville General to Rene Angelle Weekly and Nicholas Haymann Lege of Maurice.

Noah Eli’jah Melancon Levy

A son, Noah Eli’jah Melancon Levy, was born Friday, February 23 2018, at Abbeville General to Ri’Cola Renee Levy and leo Lashawn Melancon of Abbeville.

Averi Noelle George

A daughter, Averi Noelle George, was born Tuesday, March 6, 2018, at Abbeville General to Marqanna Sherelle Thibeaux and Andretti Dell George of Abbeville.

Carter Alan Coughlin

Boudreaux

A son, Carter Alan Coughlin Boudreaux, was born Tuesday, March 6, 2018, at Abbeville General to Krystal Renee Coughlin and Clinton Colby Boudreaux of Abbeville.

Rylan Joseph Mouton

A son, Rylan Joseph Mouton, was born February 22, 2018, at Women’s and Children’s to Courtney Saltzman and Hunter Mouton of Abbeville.

Constance Ann Renee’ Shake

A daughter, Constance Ann Renee’ Shake, was born February 21, 2018, at Women’s and Children’s to Mr. and Mrs. Timothy Shake, Jr., of Abbeville.

The mother if the former Tara Lapointe.

Zoey Megan Segura

A daughter, Zoey Megan Segura, was born February 20, 2018, at Women’s and Children’s to Ira Colletti and Cody Segura of New Iberia.

Jia Autumn Campbell

A daughter, Jia Autumn Campbell, was born February 20, 2018, at Women’s and Children’s to Ginjer Campbell of Abbeville.

Kenneth Carl Beverly, III

A son, Kenneth Carl Beverly, III, was born February 20, 2018, at Women’s and Children’s to Lavonna Adams and Kenneth Beverly, Jr. of Abbeville.

Violet Anne Curol

A daughter, Violet Anne Curol, was born on February 17, 2018, at Women’s and Children’s to Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan Curol of Erath.

Mrs. Curol is the former Emily Broussard.

Vivian Claire Guidry

A daughter, Vivian Claire Guidry, wa born February 15, 2018, at Women’s and Children’s to Mr. and Mrs. Dirk Guidry of Lafayette.

The mother is the former Rilee Dupuis.

Myla Jaye

Dozier

A daughter, Myla Jaye Dozier, was born February 13, 2018, at Women’s and Children’s to Ariel Moore and De’Shawn Dozier of Abbeville.

Jacqueline Dahlia Alice Callahan

A daughter, Jacqueline Dahlia Alice Callahan, was born February 14, 2018, at Women’s and Children’s to Mr. and Mrs. Chance Callahan of Erath.

The mother is the former Callie Touchet.

Julianna Claire Hudson

A daughter, Julianna Claire Hudson, was born February 9, 2018, at Women’s and Children’s to Chelsey Leblanc and Jacob Hudson of Erath, La.

Lillian-Grace Marie

Menard

A daughter, Lillian-Grace Marie Menard, was born February 7, 2018, at Women’s and Children’s to Taylor Crosby and Trey Menard of Kaplan.

Layne Kole

Vincent

A son, Layne Cole Vincent, was born February 8, 2018, at Women’s and Children’s to Carrie Hebert and Jimmy Vincent of Kaplan.