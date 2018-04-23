Birth announcements

Dayveon De’Shon Levine

A son, Dayveon De’Shon Levine, was born Friday, April 13, 2018, at Abbeville General to Shondraca Re’Shonae Levine of Abbeville.

Mila Kathryn Duhon

A daughter, Mila Kathryn Duhon, was born April 5, 2018, at Women’s and Children’s to Mr. and Mrs. Jeremy Duhon of Maurice.

The mother is the former Renee Hargrave.

Emmit James Reaux

A son, Emmit James Reaux, was born April 5, 2018, at Women’s and Children’s to Mr. and Mrs. Jed Reaux of Erath.

The mother is the former Katie Sellers.

Easton Lee

Vincent

A son, Easton Lee Vincent, was born April 5, 2018, at Women’s and Children’s to Tanya Ardoin and Godfrey Vincent of Kaplan.

Kayden Joshua Clement

A son, Kayden Joshua Clement, was born April 2, 2018, at Women’s and Children’s to Mr. and Mrs. Kindred Clement of Abbeville.

The mother is the former Lexis Jackson.

Ellen Victoria Guidry

A daughter, Ellen Victoria Guidry, was born april 3, 2018, at Women’s and Children’s to Briana Baudoin and Grant Guidry of Abbeville.

Jayce Noel Frank

Jaylen Nasir Frank

Twin son, Jayce Noel Frank and Jaylen Nasir Frank, were born March 11, 2018, at Women’s and Children’s to Victoreal Frank of Lafayette.

Malaysia Reese Levine

A daughter, Malaysia Reese Levine, was born March 27, 2018, at Women’s and Children’s to Brittany Jones and Joshua Levine of Abbeville.

Reese James Levier

A son, Reese James Levier, was born March 26, 2018, at Women’s at Children’s to Mr. and Mrs. Michael Levier of Abbeville.

The mother is the former Lindsay Aguilar.

Hazel Grace Zamora

A daughter, Hazel Grace Zamora, was born March 24, 2018, at Women’s and Children’s to Cagney Goulette and Ray Zamora of Abbeville.

Rylee Ray

Dugas

A daughter, Rylee Ray Dugas, was born March 23, 2018, at Women’s and Children’s to Mr. and Mrs. Cody Dugas of Erath.

The mother is the former Kelsey Morvant.

RuthAnn Grace Landor

A daughter, RuthAnn Grace Landor, was born Firday, April 15, 2018, at Abbeville General to Ann Catherine Landry and Carlos Sharay Landor of Abbeville.