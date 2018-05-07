Birth announcements

Kade Leighton Duhon

A son, Kade Leighton Duhon, was born April 23, 2018 at Women’s and Children’s to Mr. and Mrs. Tyler Duhon of Kaplan.

The mother is the former Alerie’ Broussard.

Cullan Adam Bodin

A son, Cullan Adam Bodin, was born April 25, 2018, at Women’s and Children’s to Susan Garner and Jason Bodin of Abbeville.

Rosalina Mae Breaux

A daughter, Rosalina Mae Breaux, was born April 21, 2018, at Women’s and Children’s to Angelina Fallin and Lucas Breaux of Carencro.

Hayden Andre Thibeaux

A son, Hayden Andre Thibeaux, was born April 22, 2018 at Women’s and Children’s to Cheyenne Roberts and John Thibeaux, Jr. of Abbeville.

Caysen Da’Rail Campbell

A son, Caysen Da’Rail Campbell, was born April 19, 2018, at Women’s and Children’s to Travelle Joiner and Christopher Campbell of Abbeville.

Cullen Michael Arceneaux

A son, Cullen Michael Arceneaux, was born April 18, 2018, at Women’s and Children’s to Jennifer Ritchie and Rickey Arceneaux, Jr. of Branch.

Makenli Grayce Matte

A daughter, Makenli Grayce Matte, was born April 16, 2018, at Women’s and Children’s to Alayni Reed and Trey Matte of Branch.

Tay’yon Celine Ashley

A daughter, Tay’yon Celine Ashley, was born April 12, 2018, at Women’s and Children’s to Tyra Ashley of Abbeville.

Myles

Alexander Broussard

A son, Myles Alexander Broussard, was born April 4, 2018, at Women’s and Children’s to Mr. and Mrs. Travis Broussard of Abbeville.

Mrs. Broussard is the former Brandy LeJeune.

Samuel

Augustus Clark

A son, Samuel Augustus Clark, was born April 11, 2018, at Women’s and Children’s to Morgan Harrington and Alexander Clark of Abbeville.

Avery Christina Meaux

A daughter, Avery Christina Meaux, was born April 9, 2018, at Women’s and Children’s to Kyla Martin and Jamin Meaux of Gueydan.

Easton Joseph Curtis

A son, Easton Joseph Curtis, was born April 9, 2018, at Women’s and Children’s to Dayna Hebert and Jamie Curtis of Jeanerette.

Gracie Faith Menard

A daughter, Gracie Faith Menard, was born April 8, 2018, at Women’s and Children’s to Christie Richard and Blake Menard of Kaplan.

Kynlee Elise Keelen

A daughter, Kynlee Elise Keelen, was born April 8, 2018, at Women’s and Children’s to Breonna Mouton and Gerard Keelen of Kaplan.