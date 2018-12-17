Birth announcements

Nikolas Daniel Galeano-Garcia

A son, Nikolas Daniel Galeano-Garcia, was born Wednesday, November 28, 2018, at Abbeville General to Mr. and Mrs. Josue Noel Galeano-Garcia of Kaplan.

The mother is the former Brandie Lynn Broussard.

Astro Guidry

A son, Astro Guidry, was born Tuesday, November 20, 2018, at Abbeville General to Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Jules Guidry of Kaplan.

The mother is the former Ashley Lynn Miller.

Helen Eve

Trahan

A daughter, Helen Eve Trahan, was born November 14, 2018, at Women’s and Children’s to Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Trahan of Abbeville

The mother is the former Nicole Rung.

Taylor Gace Migues

A daughter, Taylor Grace Migues, was born November 15, 2018, at Women’s and Children’s to Andie Gary and Blayde Migues of Abbeville.

Hudson Daniel

Schexnayder

A son, Hudson Daniel Schexnayder, was born November 20, 2018, at Women’s and Children’s to Mr. and Mrs. Ian Schexnayder of Maurice.

The mother is the former Katie Felterman.

Lily Elizabeth Roy

A daughter, Lily Elizabeth Roy, was born November 12, 2018, at Women’s and Children’s to Mr. and Mrs. Brian Roy of Morgan City.

The mother is the former Laura Hungerford.

Sebastian Charles Landry

A son, Sebastian Charles Landry, was born November 10, 2018, at Women’s and Children’s to Victoria Duplantis and Brody Landry of Delcambre.

Bre’Anna Arielle Davis

A daughter, Bre’Anna Airelle Davis, was born November 9, 2018, at Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Aurelia Buteaux and Marcus David of Erath.

Grace Ann Miller

A daughter, Grace Ann Miller, was born November 9, 2018, at Women’s and Children’s to Mr. and Mrs. James Miller, II of Maurice.

The mother is the former Jana Bergeron.

Bella Grace Fernandez

Jazmin Elizabeth

Fernandez

Twin daughters, Bella Grace Fernandez and Jazmin Elizabeth Fernandez, were born November 8, 2018, at Women’s and Children’s to Corinda Touchet and Jose Fernandez of Kaplan.

Noah Elijah Trahan

A son, Noah Elijah Trahan, was born November 7, 2018, at Women’s and Children’s to Mr. and Mrs. Asa Trahan of Jeanerette.

Mrs. Trahan is the former Blaire Rogers.

Elijah Lee Woods

A son, Elijah Lee Woods, was born November 7, 2018, at Women’s and Children’s to Arieal Chaix and Kole Woods of Abbeville.

Korbin Scott Turner

A son, Korbin Scott Turner, was born on November 6, 2018, at Woman’s and Children’s to Katelyn Walls and Ethan Turner of Kaplan.

Kase Hubert Richard

A son, Kase Hubert Richard, was born November 6, 2018, at Women’s and Children’s to Mr. and Mrs. Orrin Richard of Erath.

Mrs. Richard is the former Starla Tassin.

Chloe Nicole Palombo

A daughter, Chloe Nicole Palombo, was born November 2, 2018, at Women’s and Children’s to Mr. and Mrs. Jared Palombo of Erath.

The mother is the former Kimberly Luquette.