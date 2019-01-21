Birth Announcements

Ella Louise

Lambert

A daughter, Ella Louise Lambert, was born Monday, January 14, 2019, at Abbeville General to Hanna Renee Hebert and Nicholas Paul Lambert of Kaplan.

Trey Michael Lormand, Jr.

A son, Trey Michael Lormand, was born Thursday, January 10, 2019, at Abbeville General to Mr. and Mrs. Trey Michael Lormand.

The mother is the former Latesia Renee Miguez.

Olivia Grace Comeaux

A daughter, Olivia Grace Comeaux, was born Wednesday, January 9, 2019, at Abbeville General to Brittany Marie Perro and Tyler Brandon Comeaux of Kaplan.

Eris Rose Gary

A daughter, Eris Rose Gary, was born December 27, 2018, at Women’s and Children’s to Toni Suire and Mitchell Gary of Erath, La.

Dylan Elizabeth Espeut

A daughter, Dylan Elizabeth Espeut, was born at Women’s and Children’s on December 23, 2018, to Mr. and Mrs. Adam Espeut of Maurice.

The mother is the former Morgan Landry.

Aria Giselle Green

A daughter, Aria Giselle Green, was born December 21, 2018, at Women’s and Children’s to Mr. and Mrs. Martin Green, Jr. of Parks.

The mother is the former Britney Davis.

Walker Anthony Broussard

A son, Walker Anthony Broussard, was born December 21, 2018, at Women’s and Children’s to Chelsie Kirkconnell and Taylor Broussard.

Andi Kay Hayes

A daughter, Andi Kay Hayes, was born December 19, 2108, at Women’s and Children’s to Mr. and Mrs . Nicholas Hayers of Abbeville.

The mother is the former Alicia Suire.

Patrick Lee

Jenkins, Jr.

A son, Patrick Lee Jenkins, Jr., was born December 17, 2018, at Women’s and Children’s to Kim Hanks and Patrick Jenkins of Abbeville.

Saigen Elise

Comeaux

A daughter, Saigen Elise Comeaux, was born December 15, 2018, at Women’s and Children’s to Shakiya Jones and Dazavian Comeaux of Abbeville.