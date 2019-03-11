Birth Announcements

Liam Joseph Guidroz

A son, Liam Joseph Guidroz, was born March 1, 2019 at Abbeville General to Mr. and Mrs. Michell James Guidroz of Kaplan. The mother is the former Desiree Nichole Trahan.

London Renee Landry

A daughter, London Renee Landry, was born February 27, 2019, at Abbeville General to Jamie Jhanae Scott and Louis Shaquille Landry Sr., of Abbeville.

Zaine Alexander Guillory

A son, Zaine Alexander Guillory, was born February 15, 2019, at Abbeville General to Cailyn Marie Adams and Dylan Alexander Guillory of Abbeville.

Zepherin August Gaspard

A son, Zepherin August Gaspard, was born February 12, 2019 at Abbeville General to Misty Lynn Robinson and Ray Allen Gaspard, Jr. of Kaplan.

Jazealia She’Rae Guidry

A daughter, Jazealia She’Rae Guidry, was born March 6, 2019, at Abbeville General to Kaleah Rashawn Demouchet and Ja’von Shaquille-Raheem Guidry of Abbeville.

Koy Ryan Hidalgo

A son, Koy Ryan Hidalgo, was born February 28, 2019, at Women’s and Children’s to Randi Leon and Derek Hidalgo of Church Point.

Landon Reese Davis

A son, Landon Reese Davis, was born Feburary 27, 2019, at Women’s and Children’s to Roslyn Davis of Abbeville.

Ella Rose Broussard

A daughter, Ella Rose Broussard, was born February 28, 2019, at Women’s and Children’s to Fernanda Freyffeldt-Gonzalez and Brayton Broussard of Abbeville.

Emella Anne Joseph

A daughter, Emella Anne Joseph, was born February 20, 2019, at Women’s and Children’s to Mr. and Mrs. Trevion Joseph of Abbeville. Mrs. Joseph is the former Kaylyn Badeaux..

Kataleyah Lanae Lair

A daughter, Kataleyah Lanae Lair, was born February 17, 2019, at Women’s and Children’s to Gredchen Ross and Issac Lair of Alexandria.

Khol Joseph James Harrington

A son, Khol Joseph James Harrington, was born February 18, 2019, at Women’s and Children’s to Monica Harrington of Abbeville.

Hope Vivian Prados

A daughter, Hope Vivian Prados, was born February 17, 2019, at Women’s and Children’s to Mr. and Mrs. Heath Prados of New Iberia. Mrs. Prados is the former Paige Trahan.

Julian Mason Tezeno

A son, Julian Mason Tezeno, was born February 16, 2019, at Women’s and Children’s to Kimberly Gaspard and Marlon Tezeno of Kaplan.

Ja’Mya Jolie Arceneaux

A daughter, Ja’Mya Jolie Arceneaux, was born February 17, 2019, at Women’s and Children’s to Lajoaquin Arceneaux of Abbeville.

Peighton Ellie Hebert

A daughter, Peighton Ellie Hebert, was born February 15, 2019, at Women’s and Children’s to Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Hebert, Jr. of Abbeville. Mrs. Hebert is the former Jessica Spearman.

Emery Blake Poirrier

A daughter, Emery Blake Piorrier, was born February 13, 2019, at Women’s and Children’s to Mr. and Mrs. Alex Piorrier of Abbeville. Mrs. Poirrier is the former Kelli Meche.

Blakelen Pake Richard

A son, Blakelen Pake Richard, was born February 14, 2019, at Women’s and Children’s to Megan Williams and Pake Richard of Abbeville.

Omri Jace Romero

A son, Omri Jace Romero, was born February 11, 2019, at Women’s and Children’s to Mr. and Mrs. Errol Romero, II of Abbeville. Mrs. Romero is the former Kayla Wilson.

Alexander James Cavalier

A son, Alexander James Cavalier, born February 10, 2019, at Women’s and Children’s to Mr. and Mrs. Francis Cavalier of Abbeville. Mrs. Cavalier is the former Simone Mire.

Sa’laina Diana Lacoya Harris

A daughter, Sa’laina Diana Lacoya Harris, born February 8, 2019, at Women’s and Children’s to Mr. and Mrs. Stan Harris of St. Martinville. Mrs. Harris is the former Geraldine Francis.