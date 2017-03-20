Birth announcements

Akyrie Jakale Hall

A son, Akyrie Jakale Hall, was born Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at Abbeville General to Aunyee Shamon Perro and Thaddeus Herman Hall, Jr. of New Iberia.

Mckenzie

Sanai Jones

A daughter, Mckenzie Sanai Jones, was born Monday, March 6, 2017, at Abbeville General to Micole Danae Jones of Abbeville.

Kiana Lillian Charles

A daughter, Kiana Lillian Charles, was born Friday, February 24, 2017, at Abbeville General Hospital to Anna Nicole Meaux and Russell Lee Charles, Jr. of Abbeville..

Angela Truong

A daughter, Angela Truong, was born Monday, February 27, 2017, at Abbeville General to Hue Thi Le and Bu Truong of Abbeville.

Dorian Grey Ward

A son, Dorian Grey Ward, was born Tuesday, March 14, 2017, at Abbeville General to Mr. and Mrs. Brennon Thomas Ward of Kaplan.

The mother is the former Trista Lynn Lowell.

Jase James Guidry &

Drew Joseph Guidry

Twin sons, Jase James Guidry and Drew Joseph Guidry, were born January 31, 2017, at Women’s and Children’s to Mr. and Mrs. Justin Guidry of Kaplan.

The mother is the former Claire Vincent.

Avery Noel Frederick

A daughter, Avery Noel Frederick, was born February 2, 2017, at Women’s and Children’s to Mr. and Mrs. Jordan Frederick of Maurice.

The mother is the former Lori Hebert.

Clay Matthew Frederick

A son, Clay Matthew Frederick, was born February 1, 2017, at Women’s and Children’s to Mr. and Mrs. Brad Frederick of Youngsville.

The mother is the former Ashley Lacaze.

Khylie Rae

Angelle

A daughter, Khylie Rae Angelle, was born, February 2, 2017, at Women’s and Children’s to Lajoaquin Arceneaux and Chass Angelle of Lafayette.

Baelynn Nicole Mallett

A daughter, Baelynn Nicole Mallet, was born January 31, 2017, at Women’s and Children’s to Taylor Suire and Christopher Mallet of Maurice.

Madison Claire Martin

A daughter, Madison Claire Martin, was born January 31, 2017, at Women’s and Children’s to Mr. and Mrs. Derek Martin of Jeanerette.

Mrs. Martin was the former Shaniya Levine.

Alice Lane Baker

A daughter, Alice Lane Baker, was born January 29, 2017, at Women’s and Children’s to Mr. and Mrs. Corey Baker of Erath.

The mother is the former Jessica Gooch.

Rose Marie Galley

A daughter, Rose Marie Galley, was born on January 30, 2017, at Women’s and Children’s to Cheryl Caygle and Christain Galley of Abbeville.

Haislee Rae Faulk

A daughter, Haislee Rae Faulk, was born at Women’s and Children’s to Alli Seaux and Ridge Faulk of Abbeville.

Bethany Eden Harrington

A daughter, Bethany Eden Harrington, was born January 21, 2017, at Women’s and Children’s to Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Harrington of Maurice.

The mother is the former Shalon Montet.

Landon Chase Hargrave

A son, Landon Chase Hargrave, was born January 20, 2017, at Women’s and Children’s to Courtlyn Gaspard and Tyler Hargrave of Kaplan.

Serenity

Graceful-Hope Diggins

A daughter, Serenity Graceful-Hope Diggins, was born January 19, 2017, at Women’s and Children’s to Mr. and Mrs. Demario Diggins of Kaplan.

The mother is the former Tambara Anderson.

Diem Kate Savoy

A daughter, Diem Kate Savoy, was born January 18, 2017, at Women’s and Children’s to Mr. and Mrs. Craig Savoy of Youngsville.

The mother is the former Maci Abshire.

Jaxcyn Reign Trahan

A daughter, Jaxcyn Reign Trahan, was born January 16, 2017, at Women’s and Children’s to Jolacia Judge and Chase Trahan of Abbeville.

Drake Matthew Arnett

A son, Drake Matthew Arnett, was born January 16, 2017, at Women’s and Children’s to Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Arnett of Abbeville.

The mother is the former Haley Broussard.

Havyn Grace Meaux

A daughter, Havyn Grace Meaux, was born, January 14, 2017, at omen’s and Children’s to Staci Touchet and Billy Meaux, Jr. of Abbeville.

Kinzie

Elizabeth

Uriegas

A daughter, Kinzie Elizabeth Uriegas, was born January 14, 2017, at Women’s and Children’s to Mr. and Mrs. Richard Uriegas, Jr., of Abbeville.

The mother is the former MacKenzie Morales.

D’Quarious Montreal

Johnson

A son, D’Quarious Montreal Johnson, was born January 27, 2017, at Women’s and Children’s to LaDante Grogan and D’Quarious Johnson of Kaplan.

Liam Kane

Williams

A son, Liam Kane Williams, was born January 23, 2017, at Women’s and Children’s to Kaneisha Pilette and Sedrick Williams of Abbeville.

Xander Joseph Astbury

A son, Xander Joseph Astbury, was born January 13, 2017, at Women’s and Children’s to Lacey Bienvenu and Brandon Astbury of Broussard.

Harlon Paul Miller

A son, Harlon Paul Miller, was born January 12, 2017, at Women’s and Children’s to Bria Tardy and David Miller, Jr. of Abbeville.

Wyatt Anthony Doucet

A son, Wyatt Anthony Doucet, was born January 12, 2017, at Women’s and Children’s to Mr. and Mrs. Britlyn Doucet of Kaplan.

Mrs. Doucet was the former Lindsey Primeaux.