Birth Announcements

Henry Carson Powell

A son, Henry Carson Powell, was born Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at Abbeville General to Jennifer Ann Stewart and Carson Henry Powell of Abbeville.

Trinitee Tyece Holmes

A daughter, Trinitee Tyece Holmes, was born Monday, April 12, 2017, at Abbeville General to Allison Faye Smith and Trevor Terrel Holmes of Abbeville.

Amya Ann

Marie Delaney

A daughter, Amya Ann Marie Delaney, was born, Wednesday, April 19, 2017, at Abbeville General Hospital to Kristina Renee Harkness-Noll and Joshua E. Frank Delaney of Abbeville.

Chloe Ann Broussard

A daughter, Chloe Ann Broussard was born Wednesday, April 19, 2017, at Abbeville General to Mr. and Mrs. Colby Mitchell Broussard of Abbeville.

The mother is the former Caroline Maria Husband.

Jaxson Joseph Eddington

A son, Jaxson Joseph Eddington, was born April 6, 2017, to Angel Hebert and Bryan Eddington of Abbeville.

Liam John Guidry

A son, Liam John Guidry, was born April 6, 2017, at Women’s and Children’s to Ashley Jenkins and Cori Guidry of Delcambre.

Hudson Jude Campbell

A son, Hudson Jude Campbell, was born April 6, 2017, at Women’s and Children’s to Mr. and Mrs. Dannon Campbell of Erath.

The mother is the former Kandice Guillot.

Coen James Rageur

A son, Coen James Rageur, was born April 6, 2017, at Women’s and Children’s to Mr. and Mrs. Tyler Rageur of Abbeville.

Mrs. Rageur is the former Brei Foreman.

Jaiden Antoine Vice

A son, Jaiden Antoine Vice, was born March 27, 2017, at Women’s and Children’s to Mr. and Mrs. Michael Vice, II of Abbeville.

The mother is the former Shaquanda Guidry.

Jhett Michael Denais

A son, Jhett Michael Denais, was born March 25, 2017, at Women’s and Children’s to Mr. and Mr.s Brandon Denais of Maurice.

The mother is the former Ashley Richard.

Elise Jordyn Kelly

A daughter, Elise Jordyn Kelly, was born March 24, 2017, at Women’s and Children’s to Mr. and Mrs. Roshaud Kelly of Lafayette.

Mrs. Kelly is the former Shawnta Dorsey.

Hazel Rae

Baudoin

A daughter, Hazel Rae Baudoin, was born March 24, 2017, at Women’s and Children’s to Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Baudoin.

The mother is the former Heather Touchet.

Maci Ann

Richard

and

Kaci Lynn

Richard

Twin daughters, Macie Ann Richard and Kaci Lynn Richard, were born March 23, 2017, at Women’s and Children’s to Cindi LeMaire and Lynn Richard, Jr. of Abbeville.

Vivienne Andrus Mouton

A daughter, Vivienne Andrus Mouton, was born March 22, 2017, at Women’s and Children’s to Mr. and Mrs. Eric Mouton, Jr., of Maurice.

The mother is the former Victoria Thibodeaux.

Charlotte Jeanne-Elise Champion

A daughter, Charlotte Jeanne-Elise Champion, was born March 21, 2017, at Women’s and Children’s to Mr. and Mrs. Kristopher Champion of Duson.

The mother is the former Colleen Broussard.

Malena Kate Guidry and Makayla Lynn Guidry

Twin daughters, Malena Kate Guidry and Makayla Lynn Guidry, were born March 21, 2017, at Women’s and Children’s to Jenny Thompson and Brandon Guidry of Lafayette.

Elise Lynn Broussard

A daughter, Elise Lynn Broussard, was born March 20, 2017, at Women’s and Children’s to Mr. and Mrs. Ryan Broussard of Maurice.

The mother is the former Chrissy Broussard.

Colin Joseph Sikes

A son, Colin Joseph Sikes, was born March 20,2 017, at Women’s and Children’s to Mr. and Mrs. Wesley Sikes of Erath.

The mother is the former Kelsey Broussard.

Rhyker Jarrid Romero

A son, Rhyker Jarrid Romero, was born March 18, 2017, at Women’s and Children’s to Mr. and Mrs. Eric Romero of Maurice.

The mother is the former Tiffany Connor.