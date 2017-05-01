Birth announcements

Auri Jhy’nae Narcisse

A daughter, Auri Jhy’Nae Narcisse, was born Wednesday, April 26, 2017, at Abbeville General to Ar’Nisha Paul’Nae Narcisse of Abbeville.

Tai’Leah

Taviawn Green

A daughter, Tai’Leah Taviawn Green, was born April 26, 2017, at Abbeville General to Mr. and Mrs. Shawn Earl Green of Abbeville.

The mother is the former Tayla Cydney Johnson.

Harper Grace Rivera

A daughter, Harper Grace Rivera, was born April 19, 2017, at Women’s and Children’s to Mr. and Mrs. Darius Rivera of Maurice.

The mother is the former Leah Champagne.

Luca Thomas Gerard

A son, Luca Thomas Gerard, was born April 18, 2017, at Women’s and Children’s to Mr. and Mrs. Johnny Gerard of Crowley.

The mother is the former Patricia Healy.

Dennis James Stevens, Jr.

A son, Dennis James Steven, Jr. was born on April 17, 2017, at Women’s and Children’s to Martha Collins and Dennis Stevens of Abbeville.

Rex Jude Campbell

A son, Rex Jude Campbell, was born April 10, 2107, at Women’s and Children’s to Mr. and Mrs. Brandon Campbell of Erath.

The mother is the former Shaundi Hebert.

Trinity Ja’Nee Joiner

A daughter, Trinity Ja’Nee Joiner, was born April 14, 2017, at Women’s and Children’s to Rachonda Vallier and Brent Joiner of Abbeville.

Abel James Espeut

A son, Abel James Espeut, was born April 13, 2017, at Women’s and Children’s to Mr. and Mrs. Adam Espeut of Maurice.

The mother is the former Morgan Landry.

John Ray

Jimenez, Jr.

A son, John Ray Jimenez, Jr., was born on April 12, 2017, at Women’s and Children’s to Celia Footer and John Jimenez of New Iberia.

Sully Kate

Comeaux

A daughter, Sully Kate Comeaux, was born April 10, 2017, at Women’s and Children’s to Mr. and Mrs. Quentin Comeaux of Delcambre.

The mother is the former Heidi Langlinais.

Haven Joi Levine

A daughter, Haven Joi Levine, was born April 20, 2017, at Women’s and Children’s to Vanchelle Perry and Dameon Levine of Abbeville.

Briggs Thomas Fourroux

A son, Briggs Thomas Forroux, was born April 7, 2017, to Mr. and Mrs. Derrick Forroux of Erath.

The mother is the former Megan Dronet.

Kole Joseph

Allen

A son, Kole Joseph Allen, was born on April 6, 2017, at Woman’s to Kelli Leblanc and Joseph Allen, Jr. of Maurice.