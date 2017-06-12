Birth announcements

Brantley James Maturin

A son, Brantley James Maturin, was born Wednesday, May 3, 2017, at Abbeville General to Kimberly Marie Lemaire and Gordy James Maturin of New Iberia.

Brennen Jordan Harris

A son, Brennen Jordan Harris, was born Tuesday, May 16, 2017, at Abbeville General to Jennifer Jeanette Harris of Abbeville.

Ezra Kade Heenan

A son, Ezra Kade Heenan, was born Thursday, May 25, 2017, at Abbeville General to Brittany Nicole Heenan of Abbeville.

Willie James Richard, Jr.

A son, Willie James Richard, Jr., was born Thursday, May 25, 2017, at Abbeville General to April Lynn Suire of Abbeville and Willie James Richard, Sr. of Kaplan.

Jolee Mae

Jaubert

A daughter, Jolee Mae Jaubert, was born Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at Abbeville General to Brailey Anastasia Jaubert of Mauirce.

Javier Santiago Garcia Sanchez

A son, Javier Santiago Garcia Sanchez, was born Wednesday May 24, 2017, at Abbeville General to Margaret Annie Avalos Cruz and Jose Renaldo Garcia Sanchez of Lafayette.

Eli Ray-Conner Bossley

A son, Eli Ray-Conner Bossley, was born May 25, 2017, at Women’s and Children’s to Mr. and Mrs. Quincy Bossley of Kaplan.

The mother is the former Brittney LeMaire.

Vivienne

Elizabeth Kyle

A daughter, Vivienne Elizabeth Kyle, was born May 25, 2017, at Women’s and Children’s to Mr. and Mrs. James Kyle of Lafayette.

The mother is the former Lauren Border.

Luke Gregory Guidry

A son, Luke Gregory Guidry, was born May 24, 2017, at Women’s and Children’s to Mr. and Mrs. Justin Guidry of Abbeville.

The mother is the former Courtney Frederick.

Piper Christine Howell

A daughter, Piper Christine Howell, was born May 23, 2017, at Women’s and Children’s to Mr. and Mrs. Christofer Howell of Abbeville.

The mother is the former Lauren Boudreaux.

Emma Grace

Hebert

A daughter, Emma Grace Hebert, was born May 23, 2017, at Women’s and Children’s to Samantha Cormier and Eric Hebert of Erath.

Lilly Kate Smith

A daughter, Lilly Kate Smith, was born May 23, 2017, at Women’s and Children’s to Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Smith of Maurice.

The mother is the former Amy Landry.

Adyline Paige Broussard

A daughter, Adyline Paige Broussard, was born May 20, 2017, at Women’s and Children’s to Mr. and Mrs. Jared Broussard of Abbeville.

The mother is the former Sheila LeBlanc.

Annalee Marie Singley

A daughter, Annalee Marie Singley, was born May 19, 2017, at Women’s and Children’s to Morgan Schexnider and Brett Singley of Kaplan.

Camden DeAaron Jordan

A son, CamdenDeAaron Jordan, was born May 19, 2017, at Women’s and Children’s to Michaela Bates and Darius Jordan of Kaplan.

Idalynn Toni

Marie Jones

A daughter, Idalynn Toni Marie Jones, was born May 18, 2017, at Women’s and Children’s to Amethyst Sonnier and Pedro Jones, III of Kaplan.

Amiya Lee

Johnson

A daughter, Amiya Lee Johnson, was born May 17, 2017, at Women’s and Children’s to Olivia Blake and Marco Johnson of Abbeville.

Italy Jhi’mae

Pillette

A daughter, Italy Jhi’mae Pillette, was born May 9, 2017, at Women’s and Children’s to Franchesca Buchanan and Edward Pillette, Jr. of Abbeville.

Britain Justus Butler

A son, Britain Justus Butler, was born May 15, 2017, at Women’s and Children’s to Mr. and Mrs. Bradley Butler, Jr. of Abbeville.

The mother is the former Amanda Frederick.

Maddison Claire Mouton

A daughter, Maddison Claire Mouton, was born May 15, 2017, at Women’s and Children’s to Mr. and Mrs. Milton Mouton of Abbeville.

The mother is the former Christi Reaux.