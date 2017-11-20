Birth announcements

Luna Mae Duhon

A daughter, Luna Mae Duhon, was born Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at Abbeville General to Shanice Renay Duhon of Abbeville.

Kai De’shawn Forrest

A son, Kai, De’shawn Forrest, was born Friday, November 3, 2017 at Abbeville General to Altonae Sydney Marie Forrest of Abbbeville.

Olivia Kay Cormier

A son, daughter, Olivia Kay Cormier, was born Tuesday, November 7, 2017, at Abbeville General to Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Uclid Cormier of Abbeville.

The mother is the former Kaylynn Nicoll Broussard.

Callie Nicole Gums

A daughter, Callie Nicole Gums, was born Wednesday, November 8, 2017, at Abbeville General to Cassie Camele Roy and Darin Daurell Gums of Kaplan.

Tinsley Reign Turnage

A daughter, Tinsley Rein Turnage, was born November 7, 2017, at Women’s and Children’s to Mr. and Mrs. Drew Turnage.

The mother is the former Mia Ledet.

Jackson Francis Piazza

A son, Jackson Francis Piazza, was born November 2, 2017, at Women’s and Children’s to Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Piazza of Crowley.

The mother is the former Erica Miller.

Evelyn Jo Maze

A daughter, Evelyn Joe Maze, was born October 31, 2017, at Women’s and Children’s to Mr. and Mrs. Deret Maze of Abbeville.

The mother is the former Virginia Stelly.

Juelz Ty’Shawn Campbell

A son, Juelz Ty’Shawn Campbell, was born October 31, 2017, at Women’s and Children’s to LaKeisha Dozier and Jamie Campbell, Sr. of Lafayette.

-Carleigh Faith Hebert

A daughter, Carleigh Faith Hebert, was born October 2, 2017, at Women’s and Children’s to Jessica Randall and Dreux Hebert of Maurice.

Halli Grace

Dupre

A daughter, Halli Grace Dupre, was born October 28, 2017, at Women’s and Children’s to Mr. and Mrs. John Dupre of Erath.

The mother is the former April Gaspard.

Tristyn Kobe Simon

A son, Tristyn Kobe Simon, was born October 27, 2017, at Women’s and Children’s to Tiffany Comeaux and Devin Simon of Delcambre.

Khristian Julien Green

A son, Christian Julien Green, was born October 27, 2017, at Women’s and Children’s to Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Green, Jr. of Abbeville.

The mother is the former Markeesha Levene.

Blayden Kohl

Allen

A son, Blayden Kohl Allen, was born Wednesday, November 15, 2017, at Abbeville General to Janae Acacia Allen of Abbeville.