U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brennen S. Lege graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Lege is the son of Michael and Carissa Courtney of Kaplan, La.
He is a 2013 graduate of Ramstein American High School, Ramstein, Germany.

Brennan Lege graduates from basic training

Fri, 12/29/2017 - 8:10am judy mire
