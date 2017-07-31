Captain Lance honored by D.A.R.E

Captain Lance Broussard of the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office has taught D.A.R.E. for more than 25 years.

He was recently honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 25th LA D.A.R.E. Conference in Shreveport.

Officials with D.A.R.E said the award is special because it’s a representation of all the work Broussard has done in the parish and state.

At the awards ceremony, they spoke of Broussard’s many accomplishments and the dedication he has for his community.

As a D.A.R.E. officer in the parish, Broussard said he takes his job seriously. He tries to be at the school where he is teaching when the students arrive.

He said he loves greeting the kids in the morning to make sure they have a good day. He will also help the teachers in any way he can, such as; unloading things for their classrooms, hanging things in their classrooms, putting up mailboxes, trimming hedges, or helping out with a student that is having a bad day. Broussard also tries to be at the school when the students dismiss. This way he can tell them good-bye and to stay focused on their homework.

“As a D.A.R.E. officer you realize your job is not just at school; it may take you to a home where the parents are concerned about their child,” said Captain Lance. “It is rewarding to know from 100 plus graduations that I've had that I am making an impact on kids and families in our parish.

“I am very blessed to have this honor bestowed upon me and being able to be in a position to help my community.”

Broussard said he’s certain that he has done a good job when he sees and hears from formers students. One instance he highlights is from Meg Hebert in December of 2014.

“How does it feel to know that you are doing something for the world?,” Hebert asked Broussard.

What ever effect Broussard is having on the world is directly attributed to the two people who brought him into it.

“I think that all the hard work that I put into teaching D.A.R.E. is a tribute to my parents, the late Mayor Brady and Bonnie Broussard,” Broussard said. “Don't know if I could have done what I have done.”