Christmas Parade goes off without a hitch in Abbeville

About 30 minutes before the annual Abbeville Christmas Parade was going to begin, the rain stopped, allowing Santa Claus to fly in and land in at A.A. Comeaux Park.

He and his rain deers landed in the outfield of Theriot Field at Comeaux Park.

Within minutes of landing, he tied up his deers and walked to the rec center of the park where a police escort was waiting for him. They took him to the start of the parade 10 minutes before the parade began.

When the parade was over, he had time to kill, so he stuck around and took pictures with the parish residents in Magdalen Square.

When everyone was finished, Santa was driven back to Theriot Field for departure.