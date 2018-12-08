Santa was able to take part in the Abbeville Christmas Parade on Saturday because the rain stopped in time.
A float of kids took part in the parade.
Old and young children were busy catching candy in the parade.
The children and adults were busy catching candy.
Erath's own Sydney Richardelle is the 60th annual La. Fur and Wildlife Queen. She road in the parade.
This is a homemade float.
This motorcycle driver got into the Christmas theme by decorating his bike to ride in the parade.
A creative idea for a float. A blowup snowman and children throwing candy in the back up of a truck.
Christmas Parade goes off without a hitch in Abbeville
About 30 minutes before the annual Abbeville Christmas Parade was going to begin, the rain stopped, allowing Santa Claus to fly in and land in at A.A. Comeaux Park.
He and his rain deers landed in the outfield of Theriot Field at Comeaux Park.
Within minutes of landing, he tied up his deers and walked to the rec center of the park where a police escort was waiting for him. They took him to the start of the parade 10 minutes before the parade began.
When the parade was over, he had time to kill, so he stuck around and took pictures with the parish residents in Magdalen Square.
When everyone was finished, Santa was driven back to Theriot Field for departure.