Dale Stelly wins school board race in Vermilion Parish

Dale Stelly will be the joining the Vermilion Parish School Board when members are sworn in early next year.

Stelly won a runoff for the District D seat Saturday against incumbent Stacy Landry. Stelly, 63, previously served on the board from 1981 to 1986.

Stelly won Saturday with 52 percent of the votes (820 votes). Landry received 48 percent (755 votes).

Stelly thanked voters for helping him return to the school board, assuring them of what his focus will be.

“I am looking forward to serving not only the children of District D but the children of all of Vermilion Parish!,” Stelly exclaimed. “Hopefully together as a board we can bring back much needed respect to our Parish.

“Once and for all put the past in the past and continue the betterment of education for our children.”

When board members are sworn in this January, Stelly will join new board members, Jason Roy (District H) and Kristy Hebert.

Returning to the board will be Chris Gautreaux, Laura LeBeouf, Kibbie Pillette, Dr. David Dupuis and Jean Broussard.