Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor:

On Flag Day, June 14, we commemorate the adoption of the American flag. For more than 200 years, Old Glory has served as a symbol of our nation’s freedom and as a source of pride for our citizens. In patriotic parades and musical salutes, we support our local military and recognize the significance of the Stars and Stripes.

Flag Day is also a time to honor our nation’s veterans who have willingly served to protect the flag and the ideals it represents. With each ceremonial fold of the flag, we recognize the principles on which our country was founded: Liberty, unity, justice, and sacrifice.

On Flag Day, I stand with more than three-quarters of a million American Legion Auxiliary members across the nation as we honor our service members and reflect on their commitment to our country.

Whether you are a veteran, the loved one of a service member, or a patriotic citizen, there are many ways to honor local heroes, such as visiting veterans’ homes, assisting with recognition ceremonies, collecting personal memories and photos from veterans to create keepsake journals, or simply flying the U.S. flag in tribute to their sacrifice.

As you wave the flag on June 14, remember that showing your gratitude for veterans does not have to be limited to Flag Day, Memorial Day, or Veterans Day. Throughout the year, join the American Legion Auxiliary in serving veterans, military, and their families who have sacrificed for our freedom.

Thank you to all who have served Old Glory. Happy Flag Day!

American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) members have dedicated themselves for nearly a century to meeting the needs of our nation’s veterans, military, and their families both here and abroad. They volunteer millions of hours yearly, with a value averaging $2 billion each year. As part of the world’s largest women’s patriotic service organization, ALA volunteers across the country also step up to honor veterans and military through annual scholarships and with ALA Girls State programs, teaching high school juniors to be leaders grounded in patriotism and Americanism. To learn more about the ALA’s mission or to volunteer, donate or join, visit www.ALAforVeterans.org.

For God and Country,

Marian Davidson

Public Relations Chair

American Legion Auxiliary Vermilion Unit #29- Abbeville