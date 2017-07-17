Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor:

This is a letter that was sent to Keith Stutes this week.

Office of the District Attorney

15th Judicial District

Keith A. Stutes District Attorney

Dear Keith :

I am writing to you as the President of the Vermilion Parish School Board. Kibbie Pillette, one of our elected Board Members, has made statements at the Board’s last (2) two public meetings that the School Board is violating State law.

On the June 15th meeting of the Board he stated, “things are being done in the system that are illegal.” (tape of meeting) At the June 26th meeting, Mr. Pillette said, “As far as the legality of some of the things that’s being done, they are highly questionable because at a lot of the moves that are made by board members.” (tape of meeting)

These allegations challenge the integrity of this elected board. They raise questions with the public as to what is truly going on. They undermine our school system. They require an independent investigation as (4) four of our board members including Mr. Pillette don’t trust the legal opinions of our Board attorney, Calvin Woodruff.

I am asking you as the 15th JDC District Attorney that you conduct an immediate investigation to determine the truth of Mr. Pillette’s accusations of wrongdoing by our Board. If there are violations of State law you need to take appropriate action. However, if Mr. Pillette’s accusations are without factual basis, you need to say so as accusing a person of a crime without a factual basis is defamation per se.

Please under take this investigation at your earliest possible time.

With kindest regards, I am

Yours truly,

Anthony J. Fontana, Jr.

President of Vermilion Parish School Board and District E Representative