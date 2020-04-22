Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor:

As Louisiana responds and adapts to the unprecedented challenges introduced by the COVID-19 outbreak, the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) and Louisiana Department of Education are actively working with districts statewide to chart a course for our early learning centers and K-12 education. Despite the current closure of school facilities and the disruption of the academic year, instruction and learning must continue and every local district must have a long-range plan. State education leaders are committed to supporting and guiding school systems to accomplish this as we all move forward.

A vital piece of the puzzle is the selection of the next State Superintendent of Education. The BESE work group charged with identifying and vetting candidates for the Board’s consideration has maintained its focus on that task, and BESE expects to be making its decision on this appointment in the weeks ahead. Selecting the right Superintendent to lead our state is arguably the most important task of the Board, especially at this critical time. We are seeking a leader who will build on recent successes as well as guide Louisiana’s educational system through the uncertainties that have come with COVID-19.

Recently video interviews were conducted with the six contenders for the State Superintendent position. These interviews have been posted on the BESE website. I encourage everyone to take some time to watch these discussions and get to know these leaders better.

BESE is now at an important period in the selection process where we encourage and receive public feedback on the candidates and related topics. To accomplish this during this time of social distancing, a brief and simple survey has been posted online at bese.louisiana.gov. We want to hear from you. Tell us what you feel are the most important issues that the next Superintendent must successfully address. BESE members will use the collective data from the survey to inform their decision in selecting a new Superintendent, and individual responses will remain confidential. Your input in the selection process is extremely important, and I strongly urge your participation.

As your elected BESE member for the Acadiana and Southwest Louisiana regions, I want you to know that I am here to assist and advocate for the students of our state in any way that I can as we continue to navigate these challenging times. With the challenges come opportunities. I am confident that we will make the most of those opportunities together, that we will soon have the right Superintendent to continue our state’s progress, and ensure a bright future ahead for our students and schools.

Dr. Holly Boffy

BESE District 7

Lafayette