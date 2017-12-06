Letter to the Editor from from Vermilion Parish School Board member Anthony Fontana
Dear Editor:
I wish to inform the voters of Vermilion Parish and in particular those who reside in School Board District E that I will not seek re-election to the School Board.
I want to sincerely thank all the voters of District E for allowing me the privilege of serving you and all the people in Vermilion Parish as your School Board Representative for over a quarter of a century.
I pray that giving this notice early will give those who might want to represent District E enough time to put together an organization for the 2018 election.
With heartfelt thanks,
Anthony J. Fontana
District E School Board Member