Letter to the Editor from from Vermilion Parish School Board member Anthony Fontana

12/06/2017

Dear Editor:

I wish to inform the voters of Vermilion Parish and in particular those who reside in School Board District E that I will not seek re-election to the School Board.
I want to sincerely thank all the voters of District E for allowing me the privilege of serving you and all the people in Vermilion Parish as your School Board Representative for over a quarter of a century.
I pray that giving this notice early will give those who might want to represent District E enough time to put together an organization for the 2018 election.

With heartfelt thanks,
Anthony J. Fontana
District E School Board Member

