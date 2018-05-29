Eyesore in Abbeville

A business owner in Abbeville thought he had a bright idea by hauling garbage and trash to the side of the road and then putting up a sign “Free stuff” hoping residents will remove the items. Instead, what began as a small pile of garbage turned into a large one when the residents began going through the “stuff” in a disorderly manner. Neighbors began complaining because items were flying on the street. By Tuesday morning, it was cleaned and the items were placed in a storage bend by the business owner. It is against the law to haul garbage to the side of the road and let it fly all over the streets of Abbeville.