Trash and garbage were spread all over the side of the road in Abbeville.

This business owner thought he had a good idea by telling people they could take whatever they wanted. They took stuff but also spread it all over the road.

Eyesore in Abbeville

Tue, 05/29/2018 - 4:49pm Chris Rosa

A business owner in Abbeville thought he had a bright idea by hauling garbage and trash to the side of the road and then putting up a sign “Free stuff” hoping residents will remove the items. Instead, what began as a small pile of garbage turned into a large one when the residents began going through the “stuff” in a disorderly manner. Neighbors began complaining because items were flying on the street. By Tuesday morning, it was cleaned and the items were placed in a storage bend by the business owner. It is against the law to haul garbage to the side of the road and let it fly all over the streets of Abbeville.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the Vermilion Today for the complete story.

Vermilion Today

Abbeville Meridional

318 N. Main St.
Abbeville, LA 70510
Phone: 337-893-4223
Fax: 337-898-9022

The Kaplan Herald

219 North Cushing Avenue
Kaplan, LA 70548

The Gueydan Journal

311 Main Street
Gueydan, LA 70542

The Abbeville Meridional Copyright © 2018