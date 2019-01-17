Former Vermilion Parish football coach named new head football coach at Oakdale High School

OAKDALE - Former Erath High football coach and North Vermilion assistant coach Destin Dieterich is a head football coach again.

Oakdale High School announced Tuesday Oakdale assistant football coach Destin Dieterich was promoted to head coach and athletic director.

Oakdale is a Class 2A school that posted a 3-8 record this past football season.

They made the playoffs but lost in the first round (26-0).

Dieterich was an assistant last season under then head coach Randall Gordon. Gordon and the school parted ways on November 30.

“I am very humbled, excited, and grateful to Principal (Brad) Soileau for this opportunity and am extremely eager to work with the athletes, coaches, faculty, administration, and the great community of Oakdale,” Dieterich said. “I did not expect that a head coaching opportunity would present itself this soon but could not feel any more fortunate or pleased that it is here at Oakdale.”

Soileau commented, “I knew that this was a decision not only for our school but the community and alumni. At the end of the day, I made my decision, and I will not look back. His level of experience and knowledge is what we need, in my opinion, and I hope everyone backs Coach Dieterich and our school. He is very excited, and I feel comfortable putting athletics in his hands.”

According to Soileau, the school is planning a meet and greet for next week.

Dieterich arrived in Vermilion Parish in 2009 when he was named Erath head football coach. He replaced EHS head coach Jacob Byler. From there, he went to North Vermilion High School where he was an assistant coach for the football team and the head soccer coach. He also coached track and football at Abbeville High School his final year in Vermilion Parish.