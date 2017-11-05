Four Vermilion Parish teams in high school football playoffs

Four Vermilion Parish football teams landed a spot in the high school playoffs, announced Sunday by the LHSAA.

Two out of the four teams will be playing home, while the other two are on the road.

The Vermilion Catholic Eagles, after beating Central Catholic on Friday, jumped back up to the No. 1 seed in Division IV and will be home.

No. 1 seed VC will entertrain No. 16 seed St. Martin Episcopal, who is the last seed in Dvision IV.

The winner of that game plays No. 9 seed Ouachita Christian/No. 8 seed Sacred Heart winner.

There is a good chance VC could meet up with No. 5 Central Catholic or No.4 seed Lafayette Christian in the semifinal game.

The finals are Dec. 7 in the Superdome.

In Class 3A

The Kaplan Pirates are the No. 5 seed and will play No. 28 seed KIPP Renaisannance at home.

The winner of that game will play the winner of No. 12 Iota/No. 21 seed Patterson winner.

The North Vermilion Patriots have dropped in the power point rankings the last two weeks because of two loses. They ended up No. 25 seed and will travel to meet No. 8 Richwood.

The winner of that game will play the winner of No. 9 Loranger/No. 24 Washington-Marion winner.

No. 11 Berwick will entertain No. 22 seed Eunice.

The No. 1 seed in Class 3A is Sterlington,who meets No. 32 Baker.

Class A

The No. 23 seed Gueydan Bears are headed to west central Louisiana to play No. 10 Montgomery.

The winner of that game will play the winner of the No.7 Basile/No. 26 seed Slaughter Community Charter game in the second round.

No. 1 seed West St John drew a bye in the first round.

No. 19 Centerville will travel to play No.14 Merryville.