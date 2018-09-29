Gueydan gets sweet revenge against Hanson

FRANKLIN - A year ago the Hanson Tigers scored 53 points against the Gueydan Bears. The Bears returned the favor this season.

Gueydan crushed Hanson 27-6 in a district game.

Gueydan head coach Roderick Moy reminded his players of the score last year before the kick off.

“It was awesome,” said Moy about the win. “They scored 53 points against us last year, and we did not forget it. Our kids played well considering we did practice outside all week.”

The Bears’ offense and defense dominated. Gueydan had 10 first downs, compared to Hanson who only had three.

Gueydan had 250 total yards and Hanson had 63.

It was 6-6 after the first period but then the Bears scored 14 points in the second period and led 21-6 at halftime.

Blaire Broussard connected with Griffin Guidry on a 72 yard touchdown pass to tie the game 6-6.

In the second period, Lane Breaux had a four yard TD run and on defense, Arnold Hanks had a 65 yard interception returned for a touchdown. Mark Clark added a late 1 yard TD run in the fourth period.

Clark had 19 carries for 100 yards. Breaux had 14 carries for 62 yards.

Broussard was five of 10 passing for 101 yards and a touchdown. Guidry had three catches for 93 yards and a touchdown.

Gueydan is at home Friday to battle Centerville (4-1).