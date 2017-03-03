Gueydan Honeybears win Class A state title

History was made by a girls high school basketball team from the small town of Gueydan on Friday night.

The Honeybears of Gueydan basketball team captured the Class A state title in impressive fashion, beating North Central, 53-40.

It was the first time the Honeybeats won a state basketball title.

Gueydan head coach Randall Bertrand, winded after the victory, said people in Hammond approached him, asking, “Where is Gueydan?”

“Well, now they know,” he said during the press conference after winning the game.

Gueydan point guard Ke’Ara Charles was awarded the Most Valuable Player Award despite only having eight points. But she also won it thanks to her assists, steals (3), rebounds (7) and points (8).

“She is very unselfish. She likes to give up the ball,” said Bertrand.

The Lady Canes were out rebounded by Gueydan (41-36). From the floor, the Honeybears shot 45 percent (22 of 29 ).

North Central shot a dismal 29 percent (17 of 59).

T’Nia Leger, who scored 18 on Tuesday, had 19 points to lead Gueydan.

Kendra Petry had a big game inside for Gueydan. The 5-11 sophomore scored a season-high 15 points.

Ashari Terry had nine and Cheyenne Lacomb made two points.