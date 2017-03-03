The team holds the state championship trophy.
They take a group picture along with the trophy.
Many residents from Gueydan attended the game.
The fans were yelling and celebrating as time was ticking off the clock.
Gueydan students were loud.
Ke'Ara Charles accepts her MVP award.
The team celebrates after the win.
Ahari Terry (right) points to Ke'Ara Charles and tells her she is about to get the MVP award. Charles says Terry will win it. Charles won it.
Three Honeybears, left to right, Ashari Terry, Ke'Ara Charles and T'Nia Leger answer questions during the press conference.
Assistant coach Dawn Broussard hugs a player after the game.
The team celebrates on the court.
Gueydan Honeybears win Class A state title
History was made by a girls high school basketball team from the small town of Gueydan on Friday night.
The Honeybears of Gueydan basketball team captured the Class A state title in impressive fashion, beating North Central, 53-40.
It was the first time the Honeybeats won a state basketball title.
Gueydan head coach Randall Bertrand, winded after the victory, said people in Hammond approached him, asking, “Where is Gueydan?”
“Well, now they know,” he said during the press conference after winning the game.
Gueydan point guard Ke’Ara Charles was awarded the Most Valuable Player Award despite only having eight points. But she also won it thanks to her assists, steals (3), rebounds (7) and points (8).
“She is very unselfish. She likes to give up the ball,” said Bertrand.
The Lady Canes were out rebounded by Gueydan (41-36). From the floor, the Honeybears shot 45 percent (22 of 29 ).
North Central shot a dismal 29 percent (17 of 59).
T’Nia Leger, who scored 18 on Tuesday, had 19 points to lead Gueydan.
Kendra Petry had a big game inside for Gueydan. The 5-11 sophomore scored a season-high 15 points.
Ashari Terry had nine and Cheyenne Lacomb made two points.