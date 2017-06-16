Members of the Delcambre FIre Department and Erath department battle the fire.
Volunteer firemen need a break because of the heat.
The firemen team up to spray the house with water.
This Delcambre fireman pulls off wood on the side of the house,
These firemen spray the back of the house.
House fire south of Abbeville; no one injured
At around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, a house on Laura Street (south of the Sportsman) caught fire and burned.
No one was injured in the house fire.
Fighting the house fire, located outside of the city limits, were the Abbeville fire department, along with volunteer fire departments from Henry, Erath, Delcambre, Kaplan and Seventh Ward. They all brought their pumper trucks for water.