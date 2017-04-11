November 20, 1923 ~ April 9, 2017

Abbeville — A Mass of the Resurrection and Christian Burial will be offered Wednesday, April 12 at 2:00 pm in St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Abbeville honoring the life of Irene Decuir Noel who passed away peacefully in her home Sunday, April 9, with her daughter and son in law at her bedside.

Reverend Louis Richard will be the celebrant. She will be laid to rest at St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery.

She is survived by her daughter, Ada Duhon and son in law, Jude; grandsons, Patrick Duhon (wife Kathryn) and USAF Major Christopher Duhon(wife Robyn); granddaughter, Melanie Robins (husband Matthew); great grandchildren Christopher, Luke and Henry Duhon and Maebelle Suzanne Robins; her beloved nieces, Roma Detraz and Ada Marie Broussard; nephews, Jude Pere and Hulin Decuir; many grand nieces and nephews and their children.

She was preceded in death by her precious children, Suzanne and Leopold (Paul), husband, Leopold, Jr.; her parents; her siblings Whitney, Claude, Dalton and Gladys Decuir, Josephine Pere, Maud Detraz.

Irene was born November 20, 1923, the ninth child of Clovis and Ada Hebert Decuir. She was the last surviving member of her family. She takes with her the vivid recollection of a way of life that has, as she often said, “Gone with the Wind”. That recollection was shared beautifully and eloquently, never with regret or ill will for the many hardships that befell her family. She truly loved her simple upbringing in Mouton Cove and Theall and cherished that life until her death. The sharing of family and local history was one of her many gifts.

She married the love of her life, Leopold Noel, Jr. in 1941. During her husband’s service overseas in World War II, she worked at the Bank of Abbeville as an index clerk. Following the war, she and Leopold worked hard at farming and raising their family. Later in her life, she worked for 15 years for the Vermilion Parish Clerk of Court, again as an index clerk.

After retirement, she enjoyed watching her family grow again, through her grandchildren and great grandchildren who were the light of her life. She was an avid reader with a very inquisitive mind. She loved sending and receiving mail, especially birthday cards. She was known for her joyful personality and her beautiful dimples. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

Pallbearers will be Jude and Patrick Duhon, Jude Pere, Stephen and Joseph Tessier and Lloyd Dore, III.

The family would like to thank her personal caregivers Phyllis Detraz, Mavis Luquette, Janet Jazinsky, Mary Gaspard and the wonderful staff of Hospice of Acadiana.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Hospice of Acadiana, St. Mary Magdalen Maintenance Fund or Mt. Carmel Elementary Capital Campaign.

Visitation will be Tuesday, April 11, from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm with Rosary at 7:00 pm and on Wednesday, April 12 from 10:00 am until 1:45 departure for church. Burial will be at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Cemetery. Vincent Funeral Home in Abbeville is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.