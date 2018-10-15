JA’s Fall Fete brings family fun to Vermilion

ABBEVILLE- The ladies of Junior Auxiliary of Abbeville provided Vermilion Parish with its very own “pumpkin patch” titled “Fall Fete” on Sunday, October 7th.

What started as a small idea and vision turned into a community loved event in a matter of 4 months. Held on the Farm Bureau Grounds in Abbeville, JA opened the gates at 10am and the grounds were filled with over 300 assorted pumpkins donated by Farm Bureau Agent Ashlynn Broussard.

Attendees were provided with fun for the whole family right in our own back yards. Fall photo props within the “patch” were hand crafted by JA Active Members Brittany Guidry and Allie Hargrave.

Junior Auxiliary is grateful for the community support for this event. Over 42 sponsorships were received to increase the success of the Fall Fete and volunteers from across the Parish came to assist to include: Kaplan FFA, Rotary Interact Club, Students from Vermilion Catholic and 4H Junior Leaders. JA is beyond appreciative for the help and professionalism of these young leaders.

Moreover, the Chapter would like to give a huge thank you to Farm Bureau in Abbeville for allowing this community-wide event to be possible on their grounds. Due to the overwhelming support, JA profited $6,000 during the Fall Fete Event! All proceeds will be utilized to increase services to children and families in Vermilion Parish.

JA would like to recognize the hard working Fall Fete Committee who all gave countless hours to the success of this large project; these ladies include: Chairmen Shannon DuBois and Ashlynn Broussard, Dr. Anita Carrere, Brittany Guidry, Allie Hargrave, Ashlie Richard and Beverly Lege and all JA Members and their families for assisting that day.

Junior Auxiliary of Abbeville is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides emotional, physical, financial and educational support to the youth of Vermilion Parish. Their slogan is “Care Today...Character Tomorrow.” Learn more about their Chapter and works in Vermilion Parish at www.jaofabbeville.org.”