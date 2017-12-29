Jill Landry - Travis Bodin announce engagement

Chester and Patricia Landry of Kaplan are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Jill Marie Landry, to Travis James Bodin, son of Leland and Susan Bodin of Maurice.

The wedding will take place on Saturday, February 3, 2018 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Maurice.

Grandparents of the future bride are the late Chester W. Landry, Sr. and the late Goldie B. Landry of Kaplan. Mr. Frank Gonzales and the late Consuelo Gonzales of New Braunfels, Texas.

Jill is a 2007 graduate of Kaplan High School and a 2015 graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette with a General Studies degree in Behavioral Science with a minor in Business. She is employed with Wood Group in Lafayette as an Operations Assistant.

Grandparents of the prospective groom are the late Dallas J. Bodin and the late Marie M. Bodin of Maurice. The late Nettie S. Fontenot and the late Shelton J. Fontenot from Ville Platte.

Travis is a 2008 graduate of North Vermilion High School. He is the owner/operator of Back 40 Crawfish and is currently employed with Vermilion Scapes in Maurice.