Kaplan falls short against Acadiana High

By Bruce Brown

Special to The Meridional

SCOTT – Kaplan's Pirates knew it would be challenging to start the season on the road at four-time Class 5A state champion Acadiana High, but they didn't back down from the test.

In fact, coach Stephen Lotief's squad rallied with a pair of scores in the fourth quarter to knock the Rams back on their heels before the hosts held on for a 17-12 triumph.

“We need to learn how to play together,” Lotief said. “We had a good effort tonight and fought hard. There are a lot of positives to take away from this game.

“What we're looking for is leadership. We had 10 seniors last year who led us to the (Class 3A) semifinals. I'm hoping to get some of that kind of leadership from this year's class.”

Last year's 13-1 season is one reason Kaplan opened at a high tier foe like Acadiana.

“We had such a good year, nobody wanted to play us,” Lotief said. “I don't want any part of Acadiana. They're better than us. But, hey, tonight we played with them. We were out-manned, but I think we earned their respect.”

The Pirates had that before kickoff.

“I knew they would come in here and scrap,” Acadiana coach Ted Davidson said. “It's what they do. They were 8 minutes from going to the Superdome last year, losing on a questionable fumble, and we knew they would play hard.”

It looked like the event could be an uneven one early, as the Rams ate up 6 minutes on a trademark 12-play, 67-yard opening march capped by Jaylon Borel's 2-yard run. AHS mounted another drive on its next possession, but was repelled at the Kaplan 10.

The Pirates got to midfield before lining up to punt. But a high snap, retrieved 29 yards later at the KHS, set up a three-play Rams series that ended with a 7-yard Ziggy Francis score to make it 14-0 at half.

At the break, Acadiana outgained the visitors 162 yards to 42, but the tone said it wasn't going to be easy.

The count grew to 17-0 after three quarters on Noah Anderson's 29-yard field goal, and when the ensuing Pirates drive ended at the AHS 10 with an incompletion with 7:28 to play, Acadiana looked safe.

On the next play, though, Kaplan pounced on an Acadiana fumble at the 12. Four plays later, Trae Case scored from a yard out with 5:54 to play. Acadiana halted a two-point conversion, but the Pirates had life.

They had more than that moments later when the Rams fumbled the kickoff return on their 21. Again it was Case showing the way, hitting Matt Roden for a 6-yard TD with 4:06 left.

The two-point try fell incomplete, but Kaplan was suddenly within 17-12.

This time the Rams held on to the kickoff return, then mounted three first downs to run out the clock.

“I think Ted kind of took his foot off the gas a little bit,” Lotief said.

“We were sluggish,” Davidson said. “We couldn't get any big plays. Couldn't find a rhythm. We looked like two teams that had practiced in the gym all week (inclement weather).

“And, towards the end, I think we lost our composure a little bit. We couldn't put them away.”

“There was a lot that was good, and a lot that was bad,” Lotief said. “Now we have to guard against people telling how good we are. But we're still 0-1.”

But with a solid effort to build upon.