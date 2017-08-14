Tyler Benoit

Kaplan man accused of second degree murder

Mon, 08/14/2017 - 3:08pm Chris Rosa

LAFAYETTE, La. - A Kaplan man is behind bars after he was arrested in connection with an overnight shooting in Lafayette.
Tyler Benoit, a 2015 Kaplan High graduate, turned himself into Lafayette police over the weekend and was charged with second-degree murder. Benoit is 20 years old.
Lafayette police responded to the 100 block of Lee Avenue at 1:30 a.m. after hearing shots were fired in the area.
Police say they discovered 31-year-old Christon Chaisson, of Broussard, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body.
Chaisson was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
No other details were given into the shooting.
