Kaplan man accused of second degree murder

LAFAYETTE, La. - A Kaplan man is behind bars after he was arrested in connection with an overnight shooting in Lafayette.

Tyler Benoit, a 2015 Kaplan High graduate, turned himself into Lafayette police over the weekend and was charged with second-degree murder. Benoit is 20 years old.

Lafayette police responded to the 100 block of Lee Avenue at 1:30 a.m. after hearing shots were fired in the area.

Police say they discovered 31-year-old Christon Chaisson, of Broussard, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body.

Chaisson was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

No other details were given into the shooting.

(Courtesy of KATC)