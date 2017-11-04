Kaplan runs over Patterson to claim district title

PATTERSON - What was the Kaplan Pirates’ offensive game plan to beat the Patterson Lumberjacks, who were 4-0 in district prior to playing Kaplan.

Simple. Run the football until they stop you.

The planned worked to perfection Friday on the road.

The Pirates ran the ball 46 times for 394 yards and cruised to a 56-16 victory over Patterson to end the regular 7-3 and 5-0 in district.

The victory gives Kaplan the outright district title for the second year in a row.

The one-two punch of Mac Thibeaux and Braylon Romero continues to get stronger each game.

Thibeaux ran for 219 yards on 17 carries. He scored two touchdowns. His partner, Romero, had 16 totes for 127 yards and he scored three touchdowns.

The Lumberjacks got on the scoreboard first with a 33-yard field goal in the first quarter. As the first period was ending, Patterson led 9-6.

But that would be all of Patterson’s scoring until almost end of the game.

Kaplan scored 50 straight points behind the running game.

Romero scored his second touchdown on a 10-yard run and Thibeaux converted the two point play, which put the Pirates up 14-9 at the 9:46 mark in the second period

Kaplan exploded for 29 points in the second period. It was the most points Kaplan scored in a quarter this year.

Thibeaux had a 26 yard TD run and Romero had a 6-yard TD run to make it 28-9.

Kaplan quarterback Trae Case threw and 8-yard TD pass to Quintlan Cobb 38 seconds before half time.

Kaplan went into the locker room at half, leading, 35-9.

Thibeaux’s final touchdown of the night was a 27 yarder.

Others with TDs for Kaplan were Trevor Boutte (1 yard run) and Rhen Renfrow (3-yard run).

Rhett Menard only punted once for 40 yards.

Patterson’s leading rusher was Jaymion Butler (10-127).

The Pirates will find out who they play in the first round on Sunday.