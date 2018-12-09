Kaplan's Cobb commits to the Ragin Cajun football program

Quintlan Cobb of Kaplan ended speculation Sunday afternoon when he announced he wants to be a Ragin’ Cajun football player.

The 6-foot-5, 264-pound Cobb had the pick of the litter when it came to the colleges he would like to play for. There were a handful of SEC schools, coupled with Baylor University and a majority of the state universities in the mix.

Cobb ended the drama with a tweet announcing he was committing to the Cajuns.

Cobb becomes the second person from Vermilion Parish to commit to the Cajuns this year. He joins Jax Harrington of Erath, who committed early in the year.

The two Vermilion Parish athletes will join Erath graduate Elijah Mitchell, who is a Cajun running back.

Cobb, the district defensive player MVP, played defensive end, tight end, running back and punter for Kaplan.

UL head coach Billy Napier received the news about Cobb, along with Kentwood defensive end Kendall Wilkerson.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound Wilkerson also held offers from UCF, Kansas, Wisconsin, Western Kentucky, and Tulane. Louisiana was one of the first programs to extend a scholarship back in March.