LAGCOE leaving Lafayette for New Orleans in 2019

LAFAYETTE, LA (August 30, 2018) - LAGCOE, a nonprofit energy industry organization focused on promoting commerce and connecting people through educational programs and a technical exposition and conference, announced today it will host LAGCOE 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. The move allows strategic growth for the organization and increased industry participation in the biennial expo.

“The decision to host LAGCOE 2019 in New Orleans is rooted in our mission to cultivate economic growth in the energy industry by facilitating domestic and global business development,” says Greg Stutes, Chairman of LAGCOE’s Board of Directors. “A significantly larger venue will accommodate more exhibitors and an even larger attendee base. This promotes growth, diversity, and develops even more connections among Louisiana’s energy industry.”

The LAGCOE organization remains committed to Lafayette and South Louisiana, specifically its volunteers, sponsors, exhibitors and partners throughout the region. LAGCOE offices and staff will remain in Lafayette and continue to develop new and innovative programming for members. Scholarship funds will continue to be raised and awarded to high school students through the Future Energy Professionals of LAGCOE, networking opportunities will expand, and leadership training will continue for the Young Professionals of LAGCOE.

In 1953, with humble beginnings in the parking lot of the Petroleum Club of Lafayette, a group of local oil men and women came together to create a showcase for the services and technologies of local oil- and gas-related businesses. The Lafayette community embraced the idea and industry leaders volunteered their time and talents enabling the event to grow to be the second largest oil & gas industry tradeshow in the United States. This achievement would not have been possible without significant community support.

The show was successful and continued to grow and become more popular at Blackham Coliseum, then the Cajundome, and eventually the Cajundome and Convention Center.

Today, LAGCOE hosts a three-day event that provides a platform for the industry’s innovators to present cutting-edge technologies, equipment, and services for both onshore and offshore markets. Along with traditional exhibits, LAGCOE technical sessions feature industry leaders addressing current technologies, issues and trends from around the nation and around the globe. At its peak, LAGCOE boasts representatives from 49 states, 40 countries and 17,000 attendees.

Hosting LAGCOE 2019 in New Orleans is essential to the growth of both the technical exposition and conference. It also reflects LAGCOE’s efforts to better serve the industry’s needs by adapting and reaching out to a broader audience. “The service sector is a big part of Lafayette’s commerce and New Orleans is home to many oil & gas operators, who are key decision makers. This makes LAGCOE 2019 the natural bridge between the two cities that are vital to our industry,” said Angela Cring, Executive Director of LAGCOE.

“The energy industry is changing, and we must evolve and change with it,” concluded Cring.