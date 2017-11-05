Large crowd attends Giant Omelette Celebration, including bacon and egg

The weather was perfect and it was evident by the amount of people attending the 33rd Annual Giant Omelette Celebration in Abbeville this weekend.

The celebration concluded with the cooking of 5,033 eggs in front of a couple of thousand people who sat and watched as the eggs were being cooked.

Mt. Carmel student Abigail Listi presented the new egg named, Eggsindillen Eggbert, to the chevaliers before they began cooking.

In that crowd of people were two unique individuals who stood out.

Caitlin Robinson and Gilian Van Bree decided to drive from Hammond to attend the Giant Omelette Celebration and wore an egg and bacon costume.

Robsinson was the bacon and Bree was an egg.

Their costumes caught the eye of Chevaliers Angelle Broussard and Laurie Hulin. The two went up to the girls and insisted they take a picture with them.

“These were our Halloween costumes so, we decided to wear them,” said Bree. “It fit the ocassion.”

The two Southeastern University students were two of many people who travelled to Abbeville from out of town.

Brian Clemens of Lake Charles brought his family to watch as the eggs are cooked.

“This is a neat thing to see,” said Clemens. “We enjoy coming watch and then we eat the eggs.”

The two-day celebration began Sunday at 9 a.m. with an social mass at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church.

The procession of the chefs and eggs walked through downtown at 1 p.m. with the the preparation to cook the eggs, starting around 1:20.

By 3 p.m. the crowd were served cooked eggs with crawfish and seasoning.

“This is worth the wait,”said Clemens as he ate the eggs.