Law enforcement spend most of day searching for two men; search called off at 2:30 p.m.

GUEYDAN — The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies spent almost the entire day searching for two suspects who were trying to break into the Estherwood /Morse fire chief’s car early Thursday morning

At around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office called off the search after a witness said they saw the two men get in another car that morning.

Estherwood/Morse Fire Chief Robert Touchet, who lives in Acadia Parish, heard someone attempting to break into his vehicle located in Morse. The two men fled, and Touchet pursued them. A passenger in the suspect’s car began firing at the chief’s vehicle.

Touchet and the deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office began a car chase to try to stop the two men. They went south down La. 91.

The two men (one white and one black) drove to Gueydan and wrecked their vehicle by Lougon’s Center on First Street.

After they wrecked, the suspects fled the scene on foot.

On Thursday morning, a crawfish farmer discovered the two men hiding under a tarp covering his crawfish boat. The farmer questioned the two men, and they gave him a false story as to why they were there.

They fled the scene on foot, and the farmer called the police.

A perimeter had been setup at La. 14 and Clarence Lege Road and La 91 and Humble Road where traffic was being detoured around the active search zones. The search included a La. State Police helicopter and is being assisted by several other law enforcement agencies to include the LSP, La. Wildlife and Fisheries, Federal Marshal, Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, Crowley Police Department and Gueydan Police Department.

A Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Command Post was set up at the Duck Festival Building Thursday morning.

The schools in Gueydan went on partial lockdown for most of the day.

The names of the two men had not been released.