Baby Announcements for April 12

Hunter Poirrier

A son, Hunter Poirrier, was born on March 10, 2020,

to Krislyn LeBlanc and Shawn Poirrier

of Delcambre, LA.

Kolston Keith Mancuso

A son, Kolston Keith Mancuso, was born on April 3, 2020,

at Abbeville General Hospital to

Mr. and Mrs. Paul William Mancuso

of Delcambre, Louisiana.

Mrs. Mancuso is the former Haylie Alexis Mancuso

Ivy Cyan Willey Leblanc

A daughter, Ivy Cyan Willey Leblanc, was born on April 7, 2020,

at Abbeville General Hospital to

Andrea Willey and Joshua Michael Leblanc

of Lafayette, LA.