Remy Rose Broussard

A daughter, Remy Rose Broussard, was born March 27, 2020,

at Abbeville General Hospital to

Mr. and Mrs. Jared Paul Broussard of Kaplan. LA.

Mrs. Broussard is the former Falon Rose Pryor.

Abigail Elizabeth Gauthier

A daughter, Abigail Elizabeth Gauthier, was born on April 1, 2020, at Abbeville General Hospital to

Katie Marie Quebedeaux and Cole Rene Gauthier

of Maurice, Louisiana.