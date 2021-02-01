Birth Announcements for Jan. 31

Auria Louise Hilliard

A daughter, Auria Louise Hillard, was born on Monday, January 4, 2021 at Abbeville General to Irie Desha Hilliard of Delcambre.

D’quarioun Dontreal Johnson

A son, D’quarioun Dontreal Johnson, was born on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Abbeville General to Ladante Nicole Grogan and Henry D’quarious Montreal Johnson of Kaplan.

Mila Claire Trahan

A daughter, Mila Claire Trahan, was born on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Abbeville General to Sheena Marie Burke and Eric Scott Trahan of Abbeville.