Celebrate Local Horticulture in Abbeville

When we think of sights and sounds in South Louisiana, most often what pops in our heads is food and music. It’s an inseparable combo in the land of jazz, gumbo, and crawfish – and it’s probably the main reason most festivals are named for the delicious rhythms and edibles the Bayou State has to offer.

But Louisiana’s location offers something more unique than the food and music, but just as pleasant on the eyes and nose. Sub-tropical climate, with plenty of sun and rain, gives Cajun country a real step-up when it comes to gardening and horticultural offerings.

And one festival in Abbeville, Louisiana takes full advantage.

The Daylily Festival and Garden Show is a mecca for those who like to get their hands a little dirty outdoors, with a plan to create something beautiful. Flowers, flowers, and more flowers outline the entire day, as every event, display, and show is based around floral expertise and viewing.

It should be mentioned that festival-goers will be treated to amazing food and great music – no Louisiana gathering is complete without those. Dancing, singing, and eating add a bit of extra spark to make sure the event treats guests to the party they deserve.

However, visitor’s attention will be drawn to the golden yellows, bright pinks, and deep reds of the flowers on display. Abbeville’s Magdalen Square is completely decorated in a floral arrangement that makes the space feel almost alive with nature. All the events are centered around a great oak tree, with arms that reach out fifty feet or more, each, to shield people from the hot summer sun.

Shoppers can find almost anything they could possibly want for that perfect outdoor hide-away: daylilies, hibiscus, rare and unusual plants, garden supplies, tools, patio items… even birdhouses, to bring some colorful winged friends to your new place of beauty.

New to the craft? Or interested in getting started? The Abbeville Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, host of the event, makes sure to bring in a plethora of educational booths and speakers to provide knowledge for those who are still feeling new to the game - to in-depth discussions on soil quality, planting methods, and how to make the perfect flower arrangement.

The 2018 Daylily Festival and Garden Show will be held Saturday, June 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Abbeville. For more information, contact the Vermillion Parish Chamber of Commerce at 337-898-4110. Or visit http://vermilion.org