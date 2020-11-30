Article Image Alt Text

North Vermilion High School honors Teacher of the Year

Mon, 11/30/2020 - 1:45pm

North Vermilion High School Teacher of the Year is Lois Boulet. Pictured with Lois is Principal Denise Lotief and Assistant Principal Casey Meador.

