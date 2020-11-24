Hannah Boudreaux and Christopher Langlinais, Jr. announce engagement

Miss Hannah Boudreaux of Kaplan, LA and Mr. Christopher Langlinais, Jr. are announcing their engagement and forth coming marriage.

Their wedding will take place on Saturday, December 5, 2020, during a 6:30 p.m. ceremony at Southern Soirees in Abbeville, Louisiana. Officiating the ceremony will be Johnny Choate.

Hannah is the daughter of Tara Meaux and Brady Meaux of Kaplan, Louisiana and Clougest John Boudreaux III of Abbeville. Her grandparents are Freddie Duhon, Carolyn Landry, Stephanie Boudreaux and Clougest John Boudreaux, Jr.

The future bride is a graduate of Kaplan High School.

Christopher is the son of Julie Gates Barton and Christopher Langlinais, Sr. He is the grandson of Alwood Langlinais, Earline Langlinais and Judie Gates.

Christopher is currently emplooyed by Slemco, 12 Oaks Cattle Company and Acadian Livestock Cattle Company.

The bride will wear an Ivory fitted open back dress with a fingertip length veil as her father Brady Meaux walks her down the aisle, carrying with her a bouquet of white roses.

Maid of Honor for the ceremony will be Victoria Davidson. Matron of Honor will be Molli Schexnaider. Bridesmaids include Lunden Schexnider, Mallory Meaux, Morgan Meaux, Kamryn Bridges and Addisyn Meaux.

The brides’ attendants will wear a black fitted gown with a keyhole back; they will carry a bouquet of white roses.

Attending as flower girl will be Addison Labbe, who is the daughter of Lacy Labbe and Leo Labbe. She will wear an Ivory tooled dress with a bow in the back as she places white pedals down the aisle.

Serving as Best Man will be Brylan Suire. Groomsmen include Blake Schexnaider, Sage Schexnider, Kalen Hanks, Zach Istre and Tucker Schexnaider.

Ring bearer will be Easton Langlinais, son of Hannah Boudreaux and Christopher Langlinais, Jr. Brandon Meaux will attend as Usher for the ceremony.

Together with their attendants, the couple will have a rehearsal dinner on December 3,at Southern Soirees, hosted by the grooms’ parents, Julie Gates Barton and Christopher Langlinais, Sr.

After the ceremony, a reception will be held at Southern Soirees that will be decorated with Eucalyptus greenery, white roses, gold accents and Pampas grass.