Miss Brittany Simone Richard becomes Mrs. Brennon Lloyd Berard

Brittany Simone Richard, of Erath, LA and Brennan Lloyd Berard, of Loreauville, LA, were united in a nuptial ceremony on Friday, October 16, 2020, at St. Mary Magdalen Roman Catholic Church in Abbeville, LA. Father Louis Richard, cousin of the bride, officiated the 6:30 p.m. ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Benny and Debra Richard of Erath, LA and the groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Charlie Berard and his mother is Lisa Berard.

Escorted by her father, the bride wore an elegant, sleeveless trumpet style ball gown crafted with ivory lace with a round sheer neckline, accented with center frontal beading made out of pearls and crystals. The back of the gown was adorned with beading and lace with exposed button closures throughout the chapel length train. As a final touch, Brittany wore a fingtertip length veil trimmed with lace secured with an elegant pearl and rhinestone comb.

The bride carried a cascading bouquet made up of Shimmer Rose and Cream Vendella Roses enhanced with rose colored leaves, pearls and lace.

Serving as Maid of Honor was Kristine Bauer, friend of the bride the bridesmaid was Brittany Leblanc Glover, friend of the bride and Leighton Duhon, friend of the bride, served as the junior bridesmaid. They wore an elegant off-the-shoulder mesh dress featuring a flattering ruched crisscross bodice in a beautiful shade of blush called “ballet”, they carried a smaller version of the bridal bouquet.

Attending as flower girls were Annalise Garret, godchild of the groom and daughter of Brooke and Tim Garret, Elia Ronsonet, niece of the groom and daughter of Brai and Dustin Ronsonet, and Briella Berard, daughter of the bride and groom, Briella was carried by the groom as he escorted his mother.

Tim Garrett, brother-in-law of the groom served as Best Man, the groomsman was Bryant Labbie, friend of the groom and Brad Garrett, Godchild of the groom served as the junior groomsman. Ring Bearer for the ceremony was Jhett Ronsonet, nephew of the groom and son of Brai and Dustin Ronsonet.

Ushers included Benjie Richard, brother of the bride and Charlie Berard, father of the groom.

Music for the ceremony was provided by Organist, Tommy Guidry with Vocalist Jennifer Melancon.

A rehearsal dinner, hosted by the groom’s parents, Charlie and Rhealeen Berard, took place at La Chambre in Abbeville, Louisiana.

After the ceremony, a formal reception took place at Magdalen Place in Abbeville, LA.

The bride’s cake was a four tiered, white almond flavored wedding cake filled with strawberry cream cheese with buttercream icing. Fresh Shimmer Rose and Cream Vendella Roses adorned each tier and a rhinestone B letter cake topper added the finishing touch to the top of the cake.

The groom’s cake was a german chocolate cake filled with pecan filling. Representing his love for hunting, the cake was topped with a beautifully crafted edible mallard duck.

The couple will reside in Erath, LA.