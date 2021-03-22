Miss Caitlin Marie Domingue to become Mrs. Wayne Andrew Scalisi

Mr. and Mrs. Jim Domingues of Erath, LA are announcing the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter Miss Caitlin Marie Domingues of Erath, LA to Mr. Wayne Andrew Scalisi of Erath, LA.

Their wedding will take place on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at St. Mary Magdalen Church in Abbeville, LA.

Caitlin is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Quirk of Erath, LA and Mrs. Anastasia Domingues and the late Jimmy Domingues of Erath, LA.

The future bride is a 2014 graduate of Erath High School and a 2018 graduate of LSU Health Science Center in New Orleans, LA where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene degree. She is currently employed at Dr. Gerald Baudin, DDS as a Registered Dental Hygienist.

Wayne is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Kyle Eti of Erath, LA and Mr. Joseph Scalisi of Abbeville, LA and the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Guy Broussard of Santa Rosa Beach, FL and Mrs. Mary Scalisi and the late Marion Scalisi of Abbeville, LA and Mr. and Mrs. Brian Etie of Erath, LA.

Wayne is a 2013 graduate of Erath High School and a 2017 graduate of Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology degree with a minor in Biology.

He is currently enrolled as a Medical student at LSU Health, Shreveport and will graduate in May 2021.