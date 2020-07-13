Miss Keisha Suire becomes Mrs. Ryan Dugas

Miss Keisha Renee’ Suire of Erath and Mr. Ryan Thomas Dugas of New Iberia, were united in the sacrament of holy matrimony during a 6:30 p.m. ceremony on the evening of Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Erath. Father Andre Metrejean was the celebrant for the nuptial celebration.

The bride is the daughter of Lisa F. Trahan, spouse of Damian Trahan of Erath and Matthew Suire, spouse of Bridget Suire of Abbeville. Her maternal grandparents are Earl L. Frederick and Helen Morvant Frederick of Erath and the late Andrew Trahan Sr. and Mary Trahan of Erath. Her paternal grandparents are the late Francis and Rita Suire of Abbeville.

The groom is the son of Thomas and Anne Dugas of New Iberia. His paternal grandparents are the late Mr. & Mrs. Daniel Dugas of New Iberia. Maternal grandparents are the late Mr. & Mrs. Hewitt Theriot of New Iberia.

Escorted by her father, Matthew Suire and her step-father, Damian Trahan, the bride wore an Allure Romance gown made of ivory crepe material with a front V neck, natural waist line and an open V back silhouette. It was finished off with crepe covered buttons from the lower back to the bottom of the train. Clean, elegant and minimalist, this sleeveless sheath is both timeless and flattering.

Mrs. Mattalyn Suire Luquette, served as matron of honor with Mrs. Lauren Trahan, Miss Hilary Soileau, Mrs. Desiree Firmin, and Miss Jacquelyn Suire all served as bridesmaids. The flower girl was Perri Firmin, niece of the groom.

Mr. Jessie Prados, served as best man with Mr. Adam Boggs, Mr. Jason Doerle, Mr. Hayden Luquette and Mr. Jacob Quinlan all serving as groomsmen. The ring bearers were Cannon Firmin, nephew of the groom and Bronc Deshotel, nephew of the bride.

For the ceremony, scriptures were read by Adele Guillot, aunt of the groom and Bralyn Landry, niece of the bride.

The Bride is a graduate of Louisiana State University at Eunice and is currently employed by Lafayette General Health. The Groom is a Graduate of University of Louisiana Lafayette and is the owner-operator of RT Dugas LLC, a Land Mapping Services Company.

A reception was held at Rip Van Winkle Gardens in New Iberia immediately following the wedding.

Upon their return from a wedding trip to Montana, the couple will reside in New Iberia.