Miss Regan Noelle David becomes Mrs. Andrew Richard Goodyear

Regan Noelle David of Maurice, LA and Andrew Richard Goodyear of Abbeville, LA were united in marriage during a ceremony that was held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Abbeville with Father Donald Bernard who officiated the 6:30 p.m. ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bernie W David II of Maurice, LA. Her grandparents are JC and Anita Meaux of Maurice, LA, Sue Richard and the late Tommy Richard of Intracoastal City, LA.

Giving the bride away was her father, Bernie David. The bride wore a designer gown by Maggie Sottero, the Aurora Chiffon A-line wedding dress featured a lace bodice with illusion lace long sleeves and an illusion bateau neckline accented with lace appliques. A Swarovski crystal belt motif and plunging V-back added touches of alluring romance. The look was finished with a cathedral length chiffon train.

The bride chose a simple cathedral length veil adorned by a simple pearl and Swarovski crystal headpiece.

The bride carried an elegant bouquet of Cream O’Hara garden roses, Anemone, Majolica roses, White Ranunculus, White Lisianthus, Gunni and Silver Dollar Eucalyptus adorned with her paternal Great Grandmother’s broach and maternal Great Grandmother’s rosary.

The groom is the son of Brent Goodyear, Sr. and Michelle Love and the late Bob Love of Abbeville, LA. His grandparents are the late Richard “Dicky” Broussard and Mary Ann Broussard of Abbeville, LA, Gayle Goodyear and the late Billy Billeaud of Abbeville.

Bailey David, sister of the bride served as maid of honor and Tara Motty, Godmother of the bride served as Matron of Honor. Bridesmaids included Madison Motty, cousin of the bride, Lindsey Goodyear, sister in law of the groom, Alexandra Leonards, friend of the bride, Rachel Stogner, friend of the bride, Katie Bertrand, friend of the bride, Molly Daigle, friend of the bride and Taylor Laviolette, friend of the bride. Anniston Hebert, godchild of the groom served as flower girl.

The bridesmaids wore elegant champagne colored floor length dresses featuring a high halter-style neckline and a classic A line skirt while carrying smaller versions of the bride’s bouquet.

Brent Goodyear, Jr., brother of the groom, attended as best man. Groomsmen included Brennan Motty, cousin of the bride, Alex Meaux, Willis Meaux, Dolzie Dupuis, Robert Russo, Hunter Stover, Ross Couvillion and Phillip Legere, all friends of the groom.

The ring bearer was Grant Richard, cousin of the bride. Andrew Richard, Godfather of the bride, Eric Lachaussee, friend of the groom and Gus Zaunbrecher, friend of the groom served as ushers.

Ceremony music was performed by Tommy Guidry, organist and trumpeter Jared Gray. A reception, was held at Magdalen Place.

Upon their return from a wedding trip to Riviere Maya, Mexico, the couple will reside in Abbeville, LA.

A rehearsal dinner, hosted by Michelle Love, mother of the groom, took place at Riverfront on Thursday, October 10, 2019.

The bride is a 2012 graduate of Vermilion Catholic High School in Abbeville, Louisiana. In 2015 the bride studied Pre Pharmacy at University of Louisiana at Lafayette, she received a Bachelor of Pharmaceutical Services and a Doctorate of Pharmacy in 2019 from Samford University. She is employed as a Pharmacist at Walgreens Pharmacy.

The groom is a 2009 graduate of Vermilion Catholic High School in Abbeville, Louisiana and a 2012 graduate of South Louisiana Community College with an Associates degree in Business. He is currently employed with Wide Range Logistics.