Natalie Blair Choplin & Dylan Joseph Touchet announce their engagement

Mr. and Mrs. Chad Choplin and Mr. and Mrs. Kim Touchet are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter and son, Miss Natalie Blair Choplin of Lafayette, LA to Dylan Joseph Touchet of Maurice, LA.

Natalie is the granddaughter of Mr. Pierre Choplin and the late Mrs. Barbara Leger Choplin of Duson, Louisiana, Ms. Nan Hadaway of Lafayette, Louisiana and the late Mr. Leslie Charles Broussard of Lafayette, Louisiana.

She is a 2012 graduate of Comeaux High School and a 2016 graduate of Louisiana State University where she obtained her Bachelor of Science in Biological Sciences Degree. She is also a 2019 graduate of Mississippi College with a Master of Science in Biology, Medical Sciences. She is currently employed at Lafayette Bone and Joint Clinic in Lafayette, LA.

Dylan is the son of Kim and Jodie Touchet of Maurice, LA and the grandson of Mrs. Eurice Guidry Touchet and the late Mr. Eldes Joseph Touchet of Abbeville, LA, Mrs. Sonja Mayard Gaspard and the late Mr. Carroll Joseph Gaspard of Abbeville, LA.

The groom graduated from North Vermilion High School in 2011. He attended Louisiana State University and University of Louisiana at Lafayette and earned his Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology and a Master of Business with a concentration in Healthcare Administration. He is currently employed at Precision Rehabilitation in Abbeville, LA.

The couple plan to exchange their vows during a ceremony on Saturday, February 1 at St. Mary Magdalen Roman Catholic Church in Abbeville, LA.